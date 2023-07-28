‘Dangerous Individual’ Who Ran Over His Ex-Partner In Malaga Town Of Antequera Arrested In Cáceres

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 17:19

Image Of Guardia Civil Vehicles. Credit: bela art/Shutterstock.com

A man described by the police as being ‘a dangerous individual’ was arrested this Friday, July 28, by law enforcement officers in Extremadura.

The suspect, said to be a native of the town of Alcúescar in Cáceres, allegedly fled the scene last Tuesday 25 after being involved in a hit-and-run incident. He stole his former partner’s car and ran over her with it.

As a result of the alleged domestic abuse incident that occurred in the Malaga municipality of Antequera, the 36-year-old woman was hospitalised at the Antequera Regional Hospital.

The Guardia Civil requested assistance to arrest the man

Guardia Civil officers in Cáceres reportedly requested the assistance of backup from both the National and Local Police to apprehend this individual, given his reputation for violence.

According to the force, the suspect has a recent history of not only violence but was also wanted for suspected house robberies, fraud, crimes against road safety and domestic abuse.

In addition to the alleged crime committed a few days ago in Antequera, the detainee was linked to the theft of cars in Cáceres and in the Badajoz municipality of Don Benito.

He apparently visited car showrooms in these places under the pretence of taking vehicles for a test drive but then he would disappear with them.

He allegedly threatened a victim with an axe and a knife

There are also suspected crimes of fraud that have been perpetrated by this man recently. He is believed to have refuelled his vehicle at various petrol stations and then quickly fled the forecourts without paying for the fuel that he acquired.

Yesterday, Thursday 27, he also allegedly committed a crime of robbery with violence in the town of Malpartida de Cáceres where he is said to have threatened his victim with an axe and a knife, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.