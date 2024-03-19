Summer supply: How much water is available for Malaga?

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 17:32

OFFICIALS in Málaga have announced that water-saving measures may ease up if sufficient rainfall occurs following the extension of Marbella’s desalination plant.

The long-awaited upgrades to the Marbella desalination plant, advocated for decades by the Western Costa del Sol Municipalities Association, will ensure potable water supply along the Malaga coast until late summer. Public company Acosol currently has water supply assurances until early July, even in the absence of spring rains. With 12 cubic hectometres of desalinated water, guarantees will extend until September 1.

The Andalucian Government revealed that the improvements outlined in the new drought decree will increase Marbella’s desalination plant capacity to 20 cubic hectometres. While this capacity will be reached by year-end, 12 cubic hectometres will be available for this summer. Recent widespread rains have significantly improved water reserves in the province’s seven reservoirs, now totalling 110 cubic hectometres, a 13-unit increase from the previous week.

Public company Acosol reports that the La Concepción reservoir holds 19 cubic hectometres, up by 3.6 from a week ago, now at 33 per cent capacity. Even La Viñuela, the province’s largest reservoir, has increased its reserves by 2.7 cubic hectometres, rising from 8 to 9.6 per cent capacity.

