Summer supply: How much water is available for Malaga?

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 17:32
Turning the Tide: Secure Water Future
Image: Shutterstock/ StacieStauffSmith Photos
OFFICIALS in Málaga have announced that water-saving measures may ease up if sufficient rainfall occurs following the extension of Marbella’s desalination plant.
The long-awaited upgrades to the Marbella desalination plant, advocated for decades by the Western Costa del Sol Municipalities Association, will ensure potable water supply along the Malaga coast until late summer. Public company Acosol currently has water supply assurances until early July, even in the absence of spring rains. With 12 cubic hectometres of desalinated water, guarantees will extend until September 1.
The Andalucian Government revealed that the improvements outlined in the new drought decree will increase Marbella’s desalination plant capacity to 20 cubic hectometres. While this capacity will be reached by year-end, 12 cubic hectometres will be available for this summer. Recent widespread rains have significantly improved water reserves in the province’s seven reservoirs, now totalling 110 cubic hectometres, a 13-unit increase from the previous week.
Public company Acosol reports that the La Concepción reservoir holds 19 cubic hectometres, up by 3.6 from a week ago, now at 33 per cent capacity. Even La Viñuela, the province’s largest reservoir, has increased its reserves by 2.7 cubic hectometres, rising from 8 to 9.6 per cent capacity.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.