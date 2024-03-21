Orange Alert in Almeria

By Julian Phillips •
Strong winds and high waves forecast.
The wind is picking up in Almería Province, despite recent high temperatures more typical of May. With the arrival of spring, a wind and wave alert has been issued.
Just two days after Albox, a municipality in the province, experienced temperatures over 30 degrees, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has announced a yellow alert for wind and large waves across Almería Province, with March 21 being the most affected day.
Aemet forecasts the yellow risk in Almeria’s capital and the western region, expecting east and northeast winds at 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, accompanied by waves reaching three meters high. This alert is effective from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., escalating to orange level until 8:00 p.m., with gusts reaching 60 to 75 kilometres per hour and waves rising to three to four meters.
Both areas will see the warning downgraded to yellow until late Thursday, with winds reaching a maximum of 60 kilometres per hour and waves peaking at three meters.
In eastern Almería, the yellow wave warning is initially set from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with east and northeast winds at 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and waves up to three meters. However, from 3:00 p.m. onward, the risk level will elevate to orange, with winds of 60 to 75 kilometres per hour and waves maintaining a height of three meters.
Aemet anticipates activating the yellow wind warning from 10:00 a.m. until late Thursday in the eastern area, where north-easterly winds could reach 70 kilometres per hour.
