By EWN • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 16:49

Announces new Outpatient Consultation Rooms and a Paediatric A&E Unit

Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital announces its new facilities that are fully dedicated to paediatric patients. This recently-built space is situated in an independent building at only a few metres from the main medical centre at Avenida Severo Ochoa, 28 (Singlehome), an area of nearly 500 square metres that comprises the Outpatient Consultation Rooms and the Paediatric A&E Unit. A protocol has been developed in both units to provide children with a considerate and personalised healthcare service, with the exclusive implementation of differentiated paths to ensure an improved client experience.

Lola Alguacil, the Managing Director of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital highlights that “these new facilities reinforce the commitment of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital with offering a qualitative, comprehensive and ongoing health service from the very first days of your baby’s life to their teenage years”. In these regards, the Director of our Marbella hospital also highlights the priority goal of this unit, which is “to provide the highest level of healthcare, assure the patient’s positive experience and provide the highest efficiency in the processes”.

The opening of the Paediatrics Unit has followed after comprehensive building work aimed at adapting and transforming the space in order to offer facilities with the highest level of comfort for children and their families. With this purpose in mind, the facilities have been decorated with the Kenko characters, a paediatric project developed by Quirónsalud.

Adelaida Sánchez Bacallao, the Head of the Paediatric Unit explains that “humanisation of spaces helps minimise the stress levels in children who feel uneasy about going to the doctor. This new space makes them feel relaxed, and turns the appointment with the specialist into an attractive experience”.

These openings mean the first stage of the project that Quirónsalud has planned for the Singlehome building, which will be followed by the Surgery Day Hospital and a new specialist consultation and diagnostic tests area. The Singlehome building is a landmark in Marbella, situated at the seaside, with impressive views of the Mediterranean Sea. This new facility will mean a milestone in patient healthcare service in the city of Marbella.

The only private medical centre to provide Paediatric A&E Services the 24 hours

The team of the Paediatric Unit comprises 12 reputed specialists who work closely with a large team of experts in the various paediatric specialities in order to offer a comprehensive, personalised and high-quality healthcare service.

This way, we can assure that in the event of a child developing a pathology we are able to provide a specialist paediatric service in Endocrinology, Digestive Tract, Surgery, Neurology in conjunction with experts from other medical fields such as Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Traumatology or Paediatric Dermatology.

The Paediatric Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital offers a 24 hour A&E service, the 365 days of the year and 7 days of the week. It is the only private centre in its geographical area to offer this healthcare service. The A&E Unit sees children from the time they are born until they turn 14 years of age in the event of developing infectious, dermatological, digestive or any other pathologies requiring urgent attention. In order to make a correct diagnosis and assessment of the state of health of the child, the necessary complementary tests are carried out and the close and coordinated cooperation of all the medical specialities is provided.

The new Outpatient Consultation Rooms and Paediatric A&E Unit are created together with a fully digital system made available to the patient, thus allowing for the full management of their medical formalities through their mobile app “Mi Quirónsalud”. A digital portal where patients can get their appointments with the specialists, download their medical reports and even speed up their self-admission in order to avoid having to go to Reception on arrival at the medical centre.

