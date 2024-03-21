Urban plot prices in the Balearic Islands are the most expensive in Spain

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 21 Mar 2024 • 14:48
Valldemossa, Mallorca.
Image: Valldemossa, Mallorca
Credit: Dronepicr, creative commons
At the close of the last quarter of 2023, the Balearic Islands had the most expensive urban land in the country, on average.
The national average stood at €154.6 per square metre, which was 3.3 per cent lower than in the previous year.
Twice the price
But in the Balearic Islands the average price was twice as high, at €304, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.
This was followed by Madrid (€291.3 per square metre) and the Canary Islands (€250.8 per square metre).
In towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants, the average price per square metre increased by 3.6 per cent between October and December, to reach €278 per square metre.
The highest absolute prices in towns were recorded in Zaragoza (€694.4), Aragon (€524.1), the Balearic Islands (€438.7) and Madrid (€431.6).
During the same period, prices dropped dramatically in Murcia (-34,6 per cent), La Rioja (-19,7 per cent) and País Vasco (-12,8 per cent).
In general, the number of transactions rose by 13.1 per cent, with half as many again taking place as in the previous period. A total of 5,685 urban plots changed hands.
The highest volume of transactions took place in León (€53.5), Albacete (€57.2), Ávila (€81.7) and Pontevedra (€89.3).
More people moving to towns
Transactions in larger towns of 10,000 to 50,000 inhabitants rose by 22.3 per cent throughout Spain.
Total transactions amounted to almost €900 million for almost 8 million metres of urban land.
This represents a 22 per cent increase in land area sold, at a 7.3 per cent lower price – although prices have by no means dropped in the Belearic Islands.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.