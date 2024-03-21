Trending:

Urban plot prices in the Balearic Islands are the most expensive in Spain

21 Mar 2024

Valldemossa, Mallorca. Image: Valldemossa, Mallorca Credit: Dronepicr, creative commons

At the close of the last quarter of 2023, the Balearic Islands had the most expensive urban land in the country, on average.

The national average stood at €154.6 per square metre, which was 3.3 per cent lower than in the previous year.

Twice the price

But in the Balearic Islands the average price was twice as high, at €304, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

This was followed by Madrid (€291.3 per square metre) and the Canary Islands (€250.8 per square metre).

In towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants, the average price per square metre increased by 3.6 per cent between October and December, to reach €278 per square metre.

The highest absolute prices in towns were recorded in Zaragoza (€694.4), Aragon (€524.1), the Balearic Islands (€438.7) and Madrid (€431.6).

During the same period, prices dropped dramatically in Murcia (-34,6 per cent), La Rioja (-19,7 per cent) and País Vasco (-12,8 per cent).

In general, the number of transactions rose by 13.1 per cent, with half as many again taking place as in the previous period. A total of 5,685 urban plots changed hands.

The highest volume of transactions took place in León (€53.5), Albacete (€57.2), Ávila (€81.7) and Pontevedra (€89.3).

More people moving to towns

Transactions in larger towns of 10,000 to 50,000 inhabitants rose by 22.3 per cent throughout Spain.

Total transactions amounted to almost €900 million for almost 8 million metres of urban land.

This represents a 22 per cent increase in land area sold, at a 7.3 per cent lower price – although prices have by no means dropped in the Belearic Islands.

