Dogs line up for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 May 2024 • 9:45

Charity event to help abandoned dogs Photo: pxhere CC

The Fidelio Benalmadena Dog Shelter is organising a big charity event on Sunday May 19 from midday until 4pm with a dog model runway competion and a dog training demonstration.

All funds raised go towards keeping the shelter open which is located at Cam. de la Fuentezuela in Benalmadena Pueblo near the footbal stadium and which is the venue for the charity day.

The founder and president of the Fidelio shelter is Helen Williams who has dedicated her entire life to running the dog shelter and who says, “by adopting you don’t save the world, but you save that dog’s world”.

The dog shelter is non-profit and has saved the lives of hundreds of dogs. They even send homeless dogs for adoption to places as far as Finland, Germany, Denmark, United Kingdom. The shelter is run strictly by volunteers and events like this are essential to help with running costs as they are financed solely through donations and events so they’re counting on your help.

There are great prizes to be won on the day of the event including: a one month pass to a gym, pool and sauna; a massage, a family (and pet) photoshoot and one year’s pet liability insurance among others. Any donations of dog food or treats on the day are very welcome and for more information about the shelter see the website