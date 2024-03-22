Auditec – Have you heard about the concept of hearing impairment?

By EWN •
Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 11:35
Hearing impairment refers to the partial or total loss of the ability to hear. But what impact can this have on our everyday lives?
Having the ability to listen gives you the chance to communicate and express your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. To adopt a listening attitude means to separate our own thoughts and focus on what the other person is expressing.
Is “hearing” the same as “listening”? “Hearing” can happen unintentionally, while “listening” involves a conscious and deliberate action. That is, we listen with the goal of finding something specific.
By listening, we can offer quality and comfort to our loved ones when they are sad. By listening, we show empathy and trust to our grandchildren when they share their troubles. If you allow yourself to listen, you’ll hear your family’s love at every moment of the day. By improving your listening, you can enhance the quality of life for your friends and family.
It is often said that a good friendship is one that listens to everything needed, staying by your side without judgment or asking for anything in return. A new study bolsters this notion of friendship by linking such “solidarity in listening” with increased life expectancy. Specifically, research has found that feeling heard improves cognitive resilience, a brain capacity associated with mental diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. Feeling heard could help you live longer.
Here are 4 benefits of knowing how to listen:
That’s why at Auditec we offer you a free hearing test. Come visit us. We take care of you.
Avda del Sol, 2A, Torre de Mar
Tel: 951 541 701 / 655 037 560
Sponsored
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.