Auditec – Have you heard about the concept of hearing impairment?

By EWN • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 11:35

Hearing impairment refers to the partial or total loss of the ability to hear. But what impact can this have on our everyday lives?

Having the ability to listen gives you the chance to communicate and express your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. To adopt a listening attitude means to separate our own thoughts and focus on what the other person is expressing.

Is “hearing” the same as “listening”? “Hearing” can happen unintentionally, while “listening” involves a conscious and deliberate action. That is, we listen with the goal of finding something specific.

By listening, we can offer quality and comfort to our loved ones when they are sad. By listening, we show empathy and trust to our grandchildren when they share their troubles. If you allow yourself to listen, you’ll hear your family’s love at every moment of the day. By improving your listening, you can enhance the quality of life for your friends and family.

It is often said that a good friendship is one that listens to everything needed, staying by your side without judgment or asking for anything in return. A new study bolsters this notion of friendship by linking such “solidarity in listening” with increased life expectancy. Specifically, research has found that feeling heard improves cognitive resilience, a brain capacity associated with mental diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. Feeling heard could help you live longer.

Here are 4 benefits of knowing how to listen:

Improved communication. One of the benefits of active listening is that you can understand what the other person is thinking, feeling, and trying to convey. Paying attention to their words and body language will give us a much deeper understanding, which will help us avoid misunderstandings and communication failures. Increased learning volume. Another benefit of learning to listen is that it helps you learn and absorb knowledge from a variety of sources. Closer connections with people. Listening connects us with others, making it a key skill for successful relationships. Listening helps develop other skills like empathy, leading to better understanding and collaboration among colleagues. It also shows respect, concern, and trust in others. Improved mental health. Learning to listen also has positive effects on our mental and emotional health. Listening to others can help you feel guided, understood, and supported in difficult times. It helps to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

