Holiday security tips from the Guardia Civil

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 11:02

Taking a holiday selfie. Credit: Monkey Business Images/shutterstock.com

Are you leaving your worries behind this Easter holiday? The Guardia Civil cautions against a common blunder that could signal you’re away from home.

This caution comes amid the anticipation of Easter breaks, where the thrill of escape can inadvertently turn into an invitation to thieves. But what exactly is this mistake we’re all prone to making?

The perils of social sharing

The digital age has transformed how we document our lives, especially during holidays. Posting real-time vacation snaps on social media might seem harmless, but it’s tantamount to announcing your absence to potential burglars.

A recent post on the Guardia Civil Twitter/X account warned: ‘Protect your home: avoid posting in real time Sharing your locations in real-time can reveal that you are not at home. Be cautious when doing check-ins and live posts.’

🕵🏻‍♂️Protege tu hogar: evita publicar en tiempo real🕵🏻‍♂️ Compartir tus ubicaciones en tiempo real puede revelar que no estás en casa. Sé cauteloso al hacer check-ins y publicaciones en vivo.#SeguridadEnRedes #Privacidad #GuardiaCivil pic.twitter.com/OD3wQBFG3y — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) March 18, 2024

By publishing photos in real time from our holiday location, we are giving information about our absence at home, which can be used by criminals to commit thefts. The ease of access to such information can make the job much easier for the would-be criminal.

Beyond the realm of digital footprints, physical security measures are crucial. Reinforcing doors and windows, along with installing surveillance systems, can deter uninvited guests. These practical steps can provide peace of mind while you enjoy your holiday.

Navigating public WIFI with care

Once you reach your destination, the allure of free WIFI can be hard to resist. However, public networks can be breeding grounds for cyber threats.

Furthermore, in the case of completely open networks, the data you transmit can be extracted by any user, the Guardia Civil points out.

They advise exercising caution, such as avoiding sensitive transactions and ensuring your device’s security settings are up to date, to safeguard against these risks.

In conclusion, the Guardia Civil’s advice serves as a timely reminder to think twice before sharing holiday details online and to prioritise both digital and physical security measures.

By adopting these simple yet effective precautions, you can enjoy a worry-free vacation. To use a famous quote, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’