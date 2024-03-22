Product alert: Spanish health recalls popular sunscreens

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 15:49

Sun cream alert. Credit: wavebreakmedia/Shutterstockcom

With the onset of spring, why risk skin health without the right sunscreen?

On Thursday, March 21, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Products (AEMPS) highlighted three sunscreen products, halting their sale to safeguard consumer health.

AEMPS announced on Twitter/X: ‘The Agency investigates seven sunscreens and as a precautionary measure requests the cessation of marketing and withdrawal from the market. It is important to note that no sunburn incidents have been reported with any of these products.’

This decision followed a complaint by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) about irregularities in product labelling, leading to a thorough investigation.

Consumer protection in action

After scrutinising documentation from the manufacturers, the AEMPS concluded its probe, finding no evidence to prove the products’ formulas matched those claimed.

This action was triggered by an OCU complaint, which found discrepancies in product labelling across several brands in major retailers after conducting a detailed study.

Brands under scrutiny

RITUALS Invisible Sun Protection Face Cream SPF 50+

VICHY Capital Soleil Crème Onctueuse Protectrice SPF 50+

BIOTHERM Waterlover Face Sunscreen SPF 50+

The agency clarified that using these creams isn’t harmful per se but expressed concerns over the authenticity of the substances used in SPF and UVA quality testing compared to those in marketed batches.

The OCU’s tests, which led to the discrepancy findings, showed that these products offer ‘high’ protection, not the ‘very high’ protection as advertised.

Ensuring the safety and efficacy of sun protection products is crucial for public health, especially with the increased exposure to the sun during the warmer months.

This incident underscores the importance of regulatory vigilance and the role of consumer organizations in upholding product integrity and safety standards.