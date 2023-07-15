Is There A Right Way To Apply Sunscreen?

By John Ensor • 15 July 2023 • 0:43

Sunscreen. Credit: RossHelen/Shutterstock.com

According to the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Melanoma is the major cause of death associated with malignant skin tumours, so applying sun cream should be taken seriously.

According to Nuis Diario, it’s not enough just to apply the cream, you have to know how to do it correctly.

The sun is the main cause of melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin tumour and responsible for 8 per cent of deaths associated with a malignant skin tumour. Now, at the height of the summer season, the risk of ultraviolet radiation having a harmful effect on the skin increases even more.

For maximum protection, it is essential to use sun cream when going outdoors, even if you are not specifically going to sunbathe. Although many are now aware of the importance of sunscreen and which is best for each skin type, it is just as important to know how to apply it correctly.

According to a study by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), only 42.2 per cent of the public apply protection to their faces when they carry out daily outdoor activities in summer, while 20.4 per cent claim not to use any protection at all.

According to certain manufacturers, it is important to take into account which parts of the body are going to be exposed to the sun. It is especially crucial to remember that it is just as necessary to spread it over areas such as the ears, upper cheekbones or the sides of the torso.

When applying sun cream to the face, the right amount is two lines spread over two fingers. For the body, about 30 ml for all skin that is going to be exposed to the sun. The idea is to apply sunscreen generously. If too thin a layer is applied to the skin, the level of protection will be lower. As a rule of thumb, a 200 ml bottle should be sufficient for 8-10 applications.

Preparation is also an important issue. Sun cream should be used at least 30 minutes before exposure, which is the time it is calculated that the chemical filters take to act, and it should also be re-applied every two hours.

It should also be applied after the body has been immersed in water, because it will lose effectiveness as it through absorbing radiation, sweating and drying oneself with a towel.

It is very important to apply face sunscreen after moisturiser has been used, and not the other way around, as this can cause the sun cream’s protection to be rendered ineffective. As for make-up, the ideal is to replace foundation with a BB cream that protects from the sun.

Finally, it is worth remembering that even if the day is cloudy, or if in water or perhaps under an umbrella, UVB and UVA rays continue to penetrate the skin and it is wise to follow the advice to protect oneself.