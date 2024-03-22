Solar Costa Blanca: Reduce your energy bill to €0

By EWN • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 18:50

Why Choose Us?

Expertise: We bring with us years of experience, ensuring each installation is efficient, safe, and tailor-made to suit individual needs.

Quality: Our collaborations with top-tier manufacturers guarantee the longevity and performance of our installations. Our customers reap the benefits of reliable solar panels that stand the test of time.

Full-service Package: We go beyond just the installation, Solar Costa Blanca offers comprehensive packages that include obtaining permissions, offering consultations, and post-installation services, ensuring a hassle-free solar journey for our clients.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How long does the entire process take place?

From the day of the site visit and making a quotation until the installation it takes roughly 3 – 6 weeks. The actual installation of solar panels can often be completed within one day.

2. What are the costs of the installation?

Based on your consumption we are able to calculate the number of panels you require, that will reduce or even out the costs of your energy bills. For an average system of 6 panels, the price is approximately 4,000€ plus IVA.

When do I have to pay?

At Solar Costa Blanca we find it important for all our customers to be 100% satisfied. There is no upfront payment. Once the installation is done, an employee calls you to double check that everything went well, and you are happy with the installation. Afterwards we issue the invoice.

For consultations, installations, or any solar-related inquiries, please feel free to contact us on +34 965 503 792 info@solarcostablanca.es or visit our website at www.solarcostablanca.es