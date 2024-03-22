Vandalised: Blackpool’s LGBTQ+ zebra crossing

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 17:02

Blackpool's rainbow crossing. Credit: blackpool.gov.uk

In Blackpool, a rainbow-adorned zebra crossing, in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community, was vandalised just a day after it was unveiled.

Vandals used spray paint on the colourful crossing which occurred around 9:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20 in Dickson Road, close to the intersection with Banks Street.

This came merely a day after the crossing had been revitalised with vibrant hues to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s inclusivity.

Community effort marred by vandalism

A series of zebra crossings have been receiving colourful makeovers as part of the town’s initiative to create a ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ zone.

These crossings embody the Progress Pride flag’s colours, symbolising a strong message of inclusion. Following the incident, Blackpool Council has engaged Lancashire Police, and a CCTV review is in progress.

A pledge for inclusivity and diversity

Blackpool Council had previously championed the idea on their website: ‘Dickson Road has seen a colourful transformation overnight, with two zebra crossings upgraded to include a multi-coloured rainbow design graphic underneath the traditional white stripes.’

‘The colours in the crossings are those of the Progress Pride flag, which celebrates inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community.

They added: ‘Contractors Uniplay worked through the night to bring the new thermoplastic graphics to life, brightening up the area in a show of solidarity for a long established LGBTQ+ community and history in the area.’

Online controversy

Even before the crossing were defaced public opinion was divided. Jean wrote: ‘Pity potholes on roads are not fixed instead of wasting tax payers money on this.’ Linzi commented: ‘Stop wasting tax payers money on these pointless virtue signalling exercises.’

Callum posted: ‘Does this waste of tax payers money comply with the highway code? I believe zebra crossings are meant to be black and white?’

However, this was diplomatically answered by the Lancashire Police: ‘We personally think it looks great, Callum! Really brightens the day and we hope it brightens yours too.’

Solidarity in the face of negativity

Jane Hugo, a member of Blackpool Council, reflected on the incident, highlighting the sad reality of such negative sentiments but remained optimistic about the overall positive reception.

This vandalism not only signifies a physical defacement but also challenges the town’s strides towards acceptance and safety for all.

Yet, Blackpool’s commitment to its inclusive vision remains unwavering, as the community and council unite to restore and move forward.