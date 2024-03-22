Vandalised: Blackpool’s LGBTQ+ zebra crossing

By John Ensor •
Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 17:02
Blackpool's rainbow crossing.
Credit: blackpool.gov.uk
In Blackpool, a rainbow-adorned zebra crossing, in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community, was vandalised just a day after it was unveiled.
Vandals used spray paint on the colourful crossing which occurred around 9:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20 in Dickson Road, close to the intersection with Banks Street.
This came merely a day after the crossing had been revitalised with vibrant hues to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s inclusivity.
A series of zebra crossings have been receiving colourful makeovers as part of the town’s initiative to create a ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ zone.
These crossings embody the Progress Pride flag’s colours, symbolising a strong message of inclusion. Following the incident, Blackpool Council has engaged Lancashire Police, and a CCTV review is in progress.
Blackpool Council had previously championed the idea on their website: ‘Dickson Road has seen a colourful transformation overnight, with two zebra crossings upgraded to include a multi-coloured rainbow design graphic underneath the traditional white stripes.’
‘The colours in the crossings are those of the Progress Pride flag, which celebrates inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community.
They added: ‘Contractors Uniplay worked through the night to bring the new thermoplastic graphics to life, brightening up the area in a show of solidarity for a long established LGBTQ+ community and history in the area.’
Even before the crossing were defaced public opinion was divided. Jean wrote: ‘Pity potholes on roads are not fixed instead of wasting tax payers money on this.’ Linzi commented: ‘Stop wasting tax payers money on these pointless virtue signalling exercises.’
Callum posted: ‘Does this waste of tax payers money comply with the highway code? I believe zebra crossings are meant to be black and white?’
However, this was diplomatically answered by the Lancashire Police: ‘We personally think it looks great, Callum! Really brightens the day and we hope it brightens yours too.’
Jane Hugo, a member of Blackpool Council, reflected on the incident, highlighting the sad reality of such negative sentiments but remained optimistic about the overall positive reception.
This vandalism not only signifies a physical defacement but also challenges the town’s strides towards acceptance and safety for all.
Yet, Blackpool’s commitment to its inclusive vision remains unwavering, as the community and council unite to restore and move forward.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.