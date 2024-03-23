Almeria making moves towards electric cars

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 14:12
Charging Electric cars could prove a challenge in Almeria
Credit: Creative Commons
In Almería, like many other places in Spain, moving towards electric cars to fight pollution sounds like a good plan. But it’s not so easy. There aren’t enough charging points for these cars, and not many people are using electric cars yet.
In Spain, more than half of the houses don’t have their own parking spot, so it’s hard for people to charge electric cars at home. In Almería, this problem is even worse because only 40% of houses have garages.
Not having enough charging points in Almería creates a few problems. Firstly, it makes it hard for people to use electric cars regularly. This means it’s tricky to switch to cleaner ways of getting around. Also, because people might keep using cars that need petrol or diesel, it adds to the pollution in the air and makes climate change worse.
For people who have electric cars, not having enough charging points can be annoying. They need these points to charge their cars and go where they need to. This can also affect jobs and businesses that work with electric cars and technology.
To meet the goals for cutting pollution, Almería needs to have 515 charging points that anyone can use by the end of 2025. This would help more people switch to electric cars and make sure they can charge them easily.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
