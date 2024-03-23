By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 16:13

Peppa in Marbella Photo: Flickr CC / Paultons Park

Get ready for a delightful celebration as Peppa Pig makes a special appearance at La Sala Puerto Banus. Join Peppa on Sunday April 28 at 11am for a fantastic Breakfast experience in the newly refurbished Live Lounge.

Families with children of all ages are invited to reserve a table and witness the magic unfold as Peppa Pig entertains the little ones with activities. Tickets are priced at just €20 each, including breakfast and a drink. Children under 2 are welcome to join the fun free of charge. Please note that tickets must be purchased and paid in advance of the event.

Peppa Pig, a lovable but slightly bossy little pig, is four years old and lives with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, and her little brother George. Peppa has lots of friends including Suzy Sheep, Zoe Zebra, Emily Elephant, Candy Cat and many more. Peppa likes looking after her little brother George and going on adventures with him but, most of all, Peppa loves jumping up and down in muddy puddles and laughing.

While the youngsters enjoy the fun, grown-ups can relax and soak in the amazing atmosphere. To secure your spot for Breakfast with Peppa Pig, contact La Sala at reservations@LaSalaBanus.comor call 952 814 145