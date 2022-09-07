By Joshua Manning • 07 September 2022 • 11:09

Peppa Pig sparks online debate after introducing first same-sex couple Credit: Twitter @simonharris_mbd

Iconic children’s TV show Peppa Pig has sparked online debate after it introduced a same-sex couple in one of its episodes for the first time ever, as reported on Wednesday, September 7.

Peppa Pig introduced a same-sex couple for the first time when Penny the Polar Bear told Peppa she had “two mummies.”

The decision to include a same-sex couple in the show reportedly came after 23,000 people signed a petition for the inclusion of the lesbian mothers in the episode.

Twitter was quick to react to the news:

“Well what do you know? My kids saw the first same-sex couple on Peppa Pig and the world didn’t end. Penny Polar Bear said she lives with her ‘mummy and her other mummy’ and the four horsemen of the apocalypse didn’t came storming over the horizon to bring humanity to a close,” stated one user

To which another user responded: “Can you believe, I learned about the Nazis and I haven’t invaded Poland?”

Another user tweeted:

“I saw the other day that Mr Uppity has changed colour & name – now Mr Snooty… I recall a couple of years ago about 2 people were offended when Eamon Holme used the word ‘uppity’ & apparently in the Deep South of USA it is a slur ! I really give up.”

“Give it time … Peppa Pig will soon identify as a sheep (Halal only of course)”

Two further users debated:

“That’s the end of the Peppa Pig phenomenon. What a shame. Education not indoctrination.”

“Seriously? Got most kids, having a friend with 2 mummy’s or 2 daddies is a common as having a friend who’s mummy and daddy don’t live together.”

Two further tweets read:

“Bigots losing their shit over the first same-sex relationship in Peppa Pig, but they don’t say a word about Miss Rabbit’s blatant tax evasion or Madame Gazelle taking the pre-school to the zoo without completing the necessary risk assessment first.”

“I feel as if you’ve given this a lot of thought.

Also, don’t forget the time when Madame Gazelle commandeered a car, and Daddy Pig rang 999 to say hello to Peppa. It’s an outrage!”

I feel as if you've given this a lot of thought.

The news follows reports of This Morning sparking online outrage after offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, as reported on Monday, September 5.

