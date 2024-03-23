Denia of the 50s

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 23 Mar 2024 • 20:39

Denia historic site, Cova Tallada Credit: martin_vmorris, Flickr

Discover Denia in its glamorous era of the 1950s at a free exhibition held at the House of Culture.

The exhibition, Denia and the Navy. The colours of the 50s, welcomes visitors until April 13 to enter the world of the past, depicted in revealing and touching images of the municipality.

In authentic and lifelike colours, the exposition displays images of the town back in the 1950s, captured by Carlos Perron.

Before the rise of modern buildings, technology and tourist crowds, the stunning streets of Denia are revealed, veiled in nude tones, with a beautiful touch of sea blue.

Carlos Perron´s photographs portray the Spanish landscape, including images of Denia´s Montgo, Marines and les Rotes, as well as evoking images of the residents´ daily lives, decades in the past.

Open from Monday to Friday, from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm, as well as Saturdays from 10am to 1:30pm.