By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 14:37

Explore Alicante with the newly relaunched Turibús service. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Alicante has reintroduced the Turibús service just in time for Holy Week.

The recently revamped Turibús now offers guided tours in six languages: Spanish, Valencian, English, French, German, and Italian.

The one-hour tour takes passengers to 11 iconic landmarks and monuments across the city.

Passengers can hop on and off at each stop throughout the day to visit monuments or go shopping.

Carlos de Juan, Councillor for Urban Mobility and Transport, praises the Turibús as a great way to explore Alicante’s famous sites and attractions.

The councillor confirmed: “The Turibús depart from Plaza Puerta del Mar hourly between 10:00.AM and 13:00.PM, and then from 4:00.PM to 6:00.PM, every day of the week.”

Stops are made approximately every five minutes at key tourist attractions, including Santa Bárbara Castle, Provincial Archaeological Museum (MARQ), Rambla, Plaza de España, Central Market, Plaza de los Luceros, Federico Soto, Maisonnave, Bus Station, and Port.

It also connects with main TRAM stops and urban and interurban transport lines

Ticket prices are €5 for children, €10 for adults, and € 7 for seniors.

The MAN brand vehicle meets Euro6 environmental standards, featuring a two-story design with an open roof, seating for 70 people, including two seats for individuals with reduced mobility, accessible ramps, and air conditioning on the lower floor.

It also introduces a new image showcasing Alicante’s skyline in blue.

The councillor highlights the Turibús’s success in 2023, with passenger records exceeding 20 per cent compared to the previous year.

This growth is attributed to the city’s increasing tourism and the service’s innovations in languages, accessibility, and visited locations, supported by state-of-the-art technology.