Something different at ‘El Barrio’

By Julian Phillips • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 11:41

Barry at his cafe, El Barrio. Credit: Jules

If there is one thing that makes ‘El Barrio’ unique, it is their coffee, sure, the owner, Barry can make you an expresso or a latte, but the difference is not the preparation, it is the beans.

He gets his beans from a small ethically responsible company, instead of from the normal wholesale distributors in the region, giving his coffee a distinct flavour that you won’t find anywhere else.

When Barry arrived in Spain from Ireland 4 years ago, he could never find a ‘great’ coffee in any of the bars, so when he decided to set up ‘El Barrio’ he went out of his way to make sure that he had the best.

He has the philosophy that customer service is not just important, but it is something that is vital in creating a successful business.

Distinctive Coffee

In his distinctive café, which he bought in 2022, you can just sit and chill with a coffee or a beer and have a slice of homemade quiche or a sausage roll.

He has many plans for the future, including live music events on his terrace and expanding his team, but for now his friendly smile and great coffee make ‘El Barrio’ a really nice place to go to.

His diverse clientele of all ages and nationalities, gives the place a nice ambience, and if you have not already visited, you don’t know what you are missing out on. Barry will be waiting to meet you from 9am to 5pm every day except Sunday.

201a paseo del Mediterráneo, Mojacar. Tel: 641964797