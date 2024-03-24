By Anna Ellis • Updated: 24 Mar 2024 • 15:28

Blessed beginnings: Palm Sunday procession-pilgrimage unfolds in Pinoso. Image: El Cabeço.es / Facebook.

On Sunday, March 24, the day kicked off with a special blessing ceremony at the Santa Catalina hermitage in Pinoso.

The Parish Priest, Juan Bautista Llinares, blessed the palms and olive branches to mark the beginning of the day’s events.

The procession-pilgrimage commenced after the blessing, with a reenactment of Jesus and his Apostles making the first prophecy.

They proceeded along Calle Ancha, Maestro Domenech, and concluded their journey on Calle 12 de Febrero de 1826 next to the church.

The entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem was a grand affair, accompanied by the Bands of Bugles and Drums of the Holy Christ of the Good Death and Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno.

Upon reaching the Parish Church, a Palm Sunday liturgical celebration took place, involving participation from the Apostles and the “San Pedro Apóstol” Parish Choir.

The presidents of the brotherhoods and sisterhoods, who lead the processions during Holy Week in Pinoso, were present for the procession-pilgrimage, along with a large crowd of spectators.