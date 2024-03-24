Jobless Gen Z – the Netherlands

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 7:51

Stressed young woman in front of a laptop Credit: Anna Shvets, Pexels

Youth unemployment rates continue to rise within the Netherlands, reaching almost 9 per cent in the last month. At the same time, there is a staff shortage.

Why is Gen Z jobless?

CBS Statistics Netherlands reported that unemployment among people younger than 25 reached 8.7 per cent in February 2024.

Ton Wilthagen, a labour market professor at Tilburg University suggested the reasons for this crisis.

“Companies may not exactly offer what these young employees are looking for. Not in content, not in challenge, or not in hours.”

He argues that the new generation prefers working part-time and has different standards in salary and working conditions.

However, he also makes a point that the youths are unable to get their temporary work contracts extended, and are often not hired based on being inexperienced.

A Generation Z expert, Daniëlle Schreuers, revealed: “I don’t have any research showing that Gen Z is too expensive or too demanding.”

She highlights the role of generational gaps: “Young people have always been considered lazy by older generations. Aristotle and Plato have also made statements about this, it is not a surprising reaction.”

Will the Dutch find a bridge to this harmful gap?