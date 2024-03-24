Kukko Restaurant: A Scandinavian Haven on the Costa del Sol

By Gillian • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 17:20

Located on the vibrant shores of the Costa del Sol, 5 mins from Fuengirola beachfront, Simply Scandinavian & Kukko Restaurant has become a cherished home away from home for many Scandinavians in the area.

Boasting a reasonably priced menu with a diverse selection, Kukko offers a delightful culinary journey with Scandinavian-inspired taste pleasures crafted from high-quality ingredients. The menu boasts a large choice including some of your home favourites- Priced very reasonably. The Restaurant is open Monday – to Friday 11.00 – 16.30 – 17.30 – late Saturday & Sunday 17.30.

Renovated in 2018, Kukko has emerged as a versatile haven under the banner of Kukko Events, offering full-service dining from breakfast to à la carte dinner. The revamped venue caters to events of all sizes, accommodating up to 200 dinner guests in its expanded arena. Whether planning an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, Kukko’s facilities create the perfect setting . This is a great setting for Birthdays, Anniversaries, Pre Wedding events, we can cater for them all.

One of Kukko’s standout features is its excellent acoustics, with glass walls enhancing sound reflection throughout the room. Televisions are strategically placed so patrons can enjoy the full experience, ensuring optimal visibility to the stage from every angle.

Comfort is paramount at Kukko, with good ventilation, air conditioning, and optional heating providing ideal conditions year-round. Beyond the restaurant area, Kukko’s catering service has established a trusted reputation in Fuengirola and its surrounding areas, specialising in large food and drink events.

In recent years, Kukko has evolved into a hub for vibrant events, hosting Finnish melody stars who enchant audiences with troubadour tunes and lively pop music. Winter at Kukko is a bustling season, offering numerous events each week, providing a plethora of choices for patrons to enjoy diverse and entertaining happenings.

Kukko’s welcoming staff adds to the allure of the venue, ensuring guests feel right at home from the moment they step through the door. Their warm hospitality and attentive service contribute to the inviting atmosphere that makes Kukko a great meeting place for locals and visitors alike. Simply Scandinavian located just beside Kukko offers fresh, pure & tasty Scandinavian food with a international twist. They use only the best ingredients from local producers and Scandinavian delicacies.

Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a large-scale event, Kukko Events delivers excellence. The culinary team at Simply Scandinavian are adept at curating delicious menus to suit gatherings of any size, showcasing Kukko’s commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences, both in the restaurant and beyond. With its Scandinavian charm and dedication to culinary excellence, Kukko Restaurant stands as a true gem on the Costa del Sol.

For those interested in staying updated on Kukko’s live events schedule, it is available online and on Facebook, offering patrons the opportunity to plan their visits accordingly and never miss out on the excitement. We are delighted to advise we will have the ABBA experience which will take place Saturday March 30th @ 20.00pm. Listen to all your favourite Abba Hits for just €10.00 per ticket. To Reserve your Place kukko.events@gmail.com Telephone 646 111 203.

Sponsored