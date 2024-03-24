Local Markets in Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 19:15

Fruit Market Credit: PhotoMIX Company

Discover the markets of Costa Blanca.

Albir

Friday Market at Avenida Constitucion, all day.

Sunday Market, 8am-3pm.

Altea

Tuesday: Vegetable, fruit and clothes market, 8.30am-2pm at Aparcamiento 03590.

Benidorm

Wednesday Market, 8am-2pm at the Mercasa.

El Cisne Market on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9am, at Avenida de la Comunitat Valenciana 67.

Benissa

Saturdays Markets 8.30am-1.30pm, at C. San Jose.

Antique Market every second Sunday of the month, 9am-3pm, at Plaza Dolores Piera.

El Campello

Sunday Market, 8am-3pmm at Avenida Ausias March.

Wednesday Town Market from 8am, at Pabellon Polideportivo Municipal.

Denia

Friday fruit and vegetables market, 9am-2pm, at the Calle La Via.

Monday Market, 8am-2pm, at Explanada de Torrecremada.

Finestrat

Friday Market, at the Plaza de la Union Europea.

Jalon

Thursday Market, 8am-2pm, at Hortet del Rector, Pla de la Sequi from 8am until 2pm.

Saturday Market, from 9am, at Avenida del Rey Juan Carlos 1.

Javea

Thursday Market, 8am-1pm, at Plaza de la Constitucion.

La Nucia

Monday Market, late morning at Placa Auditori de Les Nits.

Sunday Market, 8am-2pm at C.Villajoyosa.

Teulada-Moraira

Wednesday Market, 8.30am-2pm, at Carrer del Jesmiler, 1, 9 Teulada.

Villajoyosa

Thursday Market at Cañe Carles Lloca i Baus.