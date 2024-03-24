Local Markets in Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan •
Fruit Market
Discover the markets of Costa Blanca.
Albir
Friday Market at Avenida Constitucion, all day.
Sunday Market, 8am-3pm.
Altea
Tuesday: Vegetable, fruit and clothes market, 8.30am-2pm at Aparcamiento 03590.
Benidorm
Wednesday Market, 8am-2pm at the Mercasa.
El Cisne Market on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9am, at Avenida de la Comunitat Valenciana 67.
Benissa
Saturdays Markets 8.30am-1.30pm, at C. San Jose.
Antique Market every second Sunday of the month, 9am-3pm, at Plaza Dolores Piera.
El Campello
Sunday Market, 8am-3pmm at Avenida Ausias March.
Wednesday Town Market from 8am, at Pabellon Polideportivo Municipal.
Denia
Friday fruit and vegetables market, 9am-2pm, at the Calle La Via.
Monday Market, 8am-2pm, at Explanada de Torrecremada.
Finestrat
Friday Market, at the Plaza de la Union Europea.
Jalon
Thursday Market, 8am-2pm, at Hortet del Rector, Pla de la Sequi from 8am until 2pm.
Saturday Market, from 9am, at Avenida del Rey Juan Carlos 1.
Javea
Thursday Market, 8am-1pm, at Plaza de la Constitucion.
La Nucia
Monday Market, late morning at Placa Auditori de Les Nits.
Sunday Market, 8am-2pm at C.Villajoyosa.
Teulada-Moraira
Wednesday Market, 8.30am-2pm, at Carrer del Jesmiler, 1, 9 Teulada.
Villajoyosa
Thursday Market at Cañe Carles Lloca i Baus.
