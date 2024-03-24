Trending:

Local Markets in Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 19:15

Fruit Market Credit: PhotoMIX Company

Discover the markets of Costa Blanca.

Albir 

Friday Market at Avenida Constitucion, all day.

Sunday Market, 8am-3pm.

Altea

Tuesday: Vegetable, fruit and clothes market, 8.30am-2pm at Aparcamiento 03590.

Benidorm

Wednesday Market, 8am-2pm at the Mercasa.

El Cisne Market on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9am, at Avenida de la Comunitat Valenciana 67.

Benissa

Saturdays Markets 8.30am-1.30pm, at  C. San Jose.

Antique Market every second Sunday of the month, 9am-3pm, at Plaza Dolores Piera. 

El Campello 

Sunday Market, 8am-3pmm at Avenida Ausias March. 

Wednesday Town Market from 8am, at Pabellon Polideportivo Municipal.

Denia 

Friday fruit and vegetables market, 9am-2pm, at the Calle La Via.

Monday Market, 8am-2pm, at Explanada de Torrecremada.

Finestrat

Friday Market, at the Plaza de la Union Europea.

Jalon

Thursday Market, 8am-2pm, at Hortet del Rector, Pla de la Sequi from 8am until 2pm. 

Saturday Market, from 9am, at Avenida del Rey Juan Carlos 1. 

Javea

Thursday Market, 8am-1pm, at Plaza de la Constitucion.

La Nucia 

Monday Market, late morning at Placa Auditori de Les Nits. 

Sunday Market, 8am-2pm at C.Villajoyosa. 

Teulada-Moraira

Wednesday Market, 8.30am-2pm, at Carrer del Jesmiler, 1, 9 Teulada. 

Villajoyosa

Thursday Market at Cañe Carles Lloca i Baus.  

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading