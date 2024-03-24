By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 15:30

Torrevieja takes a stand: Cracking down on electric scooter chaos. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja now has new rules and fines of up to €1000 regarding the safety and use of electric scooters in the city.

It’s particularly crucial given the worrying data indicating that at least a hundred of the 1,300 accidents recorded in the urban area of the city in 2023 involved this type of vehicle.

The presence of scooters in Torrevieja’s urban landscape is now commonplace, but the reckless behaviour of many users overshadows their usefulness.

From driving on pavements in dangerous competition with pedestrians to travelling in prohibited directions and carrying more passengers than permitted, these practices pose serious risks, especially when carried out by underage drivers.

Despite explicit prohibitions against minors using these vehicles, their increasing popularity among adolescents for daily commutes to secondary schools is evident.

While there is already a Local Police officer tasked with disseminating traffic regulations in educational institutions, the escalating controversy surrounding scooter use among young people underscores the need for decisive action.