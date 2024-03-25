Easter Specials – Pic D´or

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 15:48

Special Easter dish at Pic D´Or Credit: Restaurant Pic D´Or, Facebook

Nestled in the natural enclave of Costa Blanca, Pic D´Or Restaurant welcomes guests to delight in a special Easter menu from March 28 until April 6.

Crafted with care, especially for the spring celebration, Pic D´Or chefs are offering the finest Mediterranean dishes, enjoyed by the seafront.

Made with the freshest seafood from Marina Alta, the menu includes the traditional cuisine of the Valencian Community, renovated with state-of-the-art recipes.

Begin with an appetiser of the house; a special snack and bread assortment with alioli.

Share starters; a salad of contrasts, blue cheese with caramelised onion croquettes, and scrambled eggs with asparagus and prawns.

Refresh your taste with a cool sorbet.

For the second course, choose from the beef cannelloni with truffled cream, cod taco with a veil of piquillo peppers and Parmentier, and pumpkin and saffron risotto.

For dessert, taste the finest homemade pastries and cakes.

For the price of €38, 50.

Open 7pm-10pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Closed on Wednesdays. Open 12pm-3.30pm and 7pm- 10pm from Friday to Sunday.

Book your Easter specials by calling 695 66 22 60 or messaging info@restaurantpicdor.com

At Avenida la Marina 289, Benissa