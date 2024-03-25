Record employment in Marbella’s hotels

By Kevin Fraser Park •
February in Marbella
Employment in the hotel sector in Marbella has reached its best historical records for the month of February, exceeding the figures for the same period in 2023 according to figures published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).
Tourism councillor, Laura de Arce, reported that the total hotel workforce rose to 2,513 people and that hotel overnight stays remained on the rise in the city and exceeded 105,000.
“The data reflects that the municipality maintains a positive trend in this sector and that we are overcoming seasonality in the best possible way”, said De Arce. Hotel occupancy in the city stood at over 50 per cent in February, with a total of 33,040 tourists staying in establishments, of which 19,924 came from abroad and 13,116 were Spanish.
In terms of average prices per room, February followed the trend of recent years and stood at over €140, which represents the highest figure for the time of year since records have been kept.
“Marbella continues to be committed to quality tourism and has posted very positive figures for the first two months of 2024, which we are convinced will be reinforced in March with the celebration of Easter”, said De Arce.
