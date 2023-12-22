Hotel Prices In Spain Soar Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 12:28

Rustic hotel in Spain. Credit: Nick Stubbs/Shutterstock.com

Recent data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) reveals a significant surge in hotel room prices since June 2021, surpassing pre-pandemic figures.

In November 2023, the average hotel room rate (ADR) reached €104.9, marking a steep increase from the €83.6 seen in the same month of 2019.

This rise represents a notable 25.4 per cent hike compared to pre-pandemic rates. Hotels across Spain, particularly in popular destinations like the Canary Islands, Catalonia, and Andalucia, have experienced this upswing.

Travel Trends And Occupancy Rates

In terms of occupancy, November saw a substantial 52.5 per cent of available hotel rooms filled, showing an annual increase of 5.1 per cent.

Weekend occupancy rates also improved, climbing by 3.8 per cent to 61 per cent. However, the average duration of stays dipped slightly by 0.4 per cent compared to the previous year, settling at an average of 2.8 nights per traveller.

The steepest price rises were noted in three-star hotels, increasing by 11.8 per cent, followed by one-star hostels at 10.9 per cent, and four-star hotels at 9 per cent.

The average price for a room, considering all unoccupied rooms, stood at €67.1 in November, up by 15.1 per cent from the previous year.

Destination Preferences Among Travellers

Of the 6.8 million travellers who stayed in Spanish hotels in November, approximately 3.57 million were domestic tourists, while the remaining 3.23 million were international visitors.

The most popular regions for Spanish residents were Andalucia, 18.5 per cent; the Community of Madrid, 14.7 per cent and Catalonia, accounting for 11.5 per cent of total overnight stays.

In contrast, the Canary Islands emerged as the top choice for foreign tourists, attracting 45.1 per cent of their total overnight stays, followed by Catalonia and Andalucia.