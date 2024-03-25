Sea water quality meets standards

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 12:47
Clean beaches and clean seas.
Credit: Jules
The beaches in Almería meet the standards for bathing water quality. A total of 91 samples were taken across 78 bathing areas in 13 municipalities in the province.
Before Semana Santa, the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs checked the quality of bathing water along the Andalusian coast, part of their Health Surveillance Program. The findings indicate that Andalusia’s bathing waters are of satisfactory quality. The study examined 361 sampling points in 62 municipalities, testing 276 bathing areas. Almería particularly excelled, with 91 samples from 91 locations across 78 bathing areas in 13 municipalities.
The analysis covered various parameters, such as microbiological and macroscopic aspects, transparency, colour, presence of mineral oils, persistent foams, floating solids, and organic remains, all meeting quality standards in Almería. The Ministry’s data also showed positive results in other Andalusian provinces during this special analysis.
