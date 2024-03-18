Cleaner Beaches in Vera

By Julian Philips • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 13:58

Cleaning the beaches in preparation for easter. CREDIT: Wouter Hagens, Creative Commons

With Easter nearly upon us, and the large influx of visitors expected to arrive to pass the “Holy Week” on the coast, Vera town council have been busy preparing the beaches since the beginning of February.

With the replacement and repair of beach walkways, painting of the municipal beachfront buildings such as the lifeguard stations and a thorough clean of the 6km of sand, the soon to be completed work, and the expected good weather, this Easter will be something that tourists, visitors and locals alike will really be able to enjoy in Vera.