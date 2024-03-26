By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 17:59

Running for charity Photo: Facebook / Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall is encouraging people to take part in the third race of the Urban Running Circuit, which will take place on Sunday April 14, with the slogan ‘Running for health’.

Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez, explained that the race will run through the Loma Park and this year the Costa del Sol Hospital is collaborating with the initiative on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.

Registration costs €5 for adults and €4 for children and can be made at the website: dorsalchip.es. Part of the proceeds from this race will go to the Ames association, for patients with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that affects the muscles and causes fatigue and tiredness.

“The third and last race of the eighth Circuito de Carreras Populares is going to be very special, because the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol is celebrating its 30th anniversary and we have created a special classification for hospital professionals”, Rodríguez said, adding that, “registrations will be open until April 8, although we will reserve around 30 places for the day of the race itself for those who want to register at the last minute”.

Antonio Luis Cansino, manager of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol, said that, “this race has a dual function: on the one hand to promote healthy activity and on the other, to raise funds for the Ames association”.