By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 15:25

Targeting Torrevieja's mosquito menace. Image: encierro / Shutterstock.com.

The mosquito is a longstanding inhabitant of Torrevieja’s environment, rooted in its salt marshes long before the development of the area into a bustling town.

While it’s impossible to eradicate them completely, the municipality can manage and prevent mosquito infestations from becoming overwhelming, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall followed by high temperatures.

To address this, the council has pinpointed ten high-risk areas prone to mosquito outbreaks that could escalate into nuisances in Torrevieja.

These areas will be crucial considerations in the new pest control contract, with almost half of the expected million euros over five years allocated to mosquito control efforts.

The identified areas include irrigation zones between the CV-905 and the Torrevieja lagoon, including urban developments like El Limonar, Punta de la Víbora, Las Torretas, and others.

Similarly, areas prone to rainwater accumulation between the CV-95 and the lagoon, such as Lago Jardín, Villa Sol, and Los Balcones, are targeted.

Additionally, attention is focused on the salt canal axis between the N-332 and Avenida Gregorio Marañón, along with parks like Doña Sinforosa, Canary Islands, San Roque, and Rincón de Asturias.

Problematic zones like the La Libertad and Vistalegre promenades, serving as key stormwater collection points, are also identified.

Furthermore, areas receiving priority treatment include Torrevieja and La Mata cemeteries, the Torrevieja Hospital located near the lagoon, and health centres like Acequión, La Loma, San Luis, La Mata, and Patricio Pérez, due to health concerns.