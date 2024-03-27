Airport tips: First suitcase on the conveyor belt

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 19:45
Image of n airport carousel.
Credit: anek.soowannaphoom/Shutterstock.com
Are there any check-in strategies to ensure one’s suitcase is first on the airport conveyor belt?
It is a common belief that checking in your suitcase last could mean it ends up being first out at your destination.
However, this approach does mean a potentially lengthy wait at check-in counters, which might in effect cancel out the time saved at baggage reclaim.
Alternatively, taking one’s suitcase to the boarding gate could see it last into the hold, thus first out. However, this method comes with restrictions, especially regarding liquid sizes due to security protocols.
But here’s the ultimate tip, mark your luggage as ‘fragile’. This simple request at check-in ensures your suitcase is handled with care and placed on top within the aircraft’s hold.
This will likely make it one of the first to be placed on the conveyor belt upon arrival. While there are no guarantees, this trick requires no extra effort but can significantly ease your travel experience.
Preparation doesn’t stop at luggage handling. Online check-in is a vital step, allowing passengers to skip the check-in queues at the airport if they’re travelling with hand luggage only.
Selecting a prime seat is also crucial for a pleasant journey and a swift exit upon landing. Sites like SeatGuru offer insights into the best seats for legroom, noise levels, and quick disembarkation.
When selecting a seat, personal preference plays a huge role. For extra legroom and ease of exit, aim for seats near emergency exits or the front of the cabin.
If peace and quiet are your priorities, the front sections offer less engine noise. However, for less turbulence and a steadier ride, sitting near the wings is advisable.
In summary, a bit of strategic planning and a few smart choices can transform your flying experience, ensuring both comfort during the flight and efficiency upon arrival.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
