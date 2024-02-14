Mallorca embraces futuristic airport check-In

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 13:34

Palma International Airport, Mallorca Credit: Peter Titmuss/Shutterstock.com

Technicians have introduced a cutting-edge facial recognition system at Palma Airport, Mallorca, marking a significant leap in travel technology.

Aimed at Vueling passengers this voluntary system, introduced on Tuesday, February 13, will enable a smoother airport experience by allowing them to bypass traditional ID and boarding pass checks.

This innovation, excluding children, promises an effortless boarding process facilitated through the Vueling app, where passengers register by scanning their ID card and taking a selfie.

Initially trialled on the Barcelona-Malaga route in 2022, this biometric technology has now been expanded to several key airports including Palma, Menorca, Ibiza, Barcelona, and Madrid, with plans to extend to Tenerife Norte and Gran Canaria.

The system not only streamlines security checks but also offers a dedicated boarding queue which further enhances the convenience for travellers.

Passengers need to register for biometric facial recognition once, with subsequent flights requiring only app reactivation.

Aena, the airport operator, securely stores the biometric data, making it available exclusively to security forces upon request. This measure ensures passenger privacy while maintaining high security standards.

The implementation at Palma Airport currently features identification screens in two departure areas, with Aena planning to increase the availability of facial recognition devices.

The success of this initiative in Mallorca suggests a trend that could see other airlines and European airports adopting similar technology in the near future, revolutionizing the way we travel.

Mallorca, known for its innovation and tourist-friendly initiatives, is at the forefront of this technological advancement, enhancing the island’s appeal as a leading travel destination.

As the system gains traction, it’s anticipated that the ease and efficiency it brings to airport procedures will set a new standard for air travel, making Mallorca a pioneer in passenger experience innovation.