By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 13:37

Mayor of Dolores, Joaquín Hernández. Image: Ayuntamiento de Dolores.

Mayor Joaquín Hernández of Dolores has confirmed the launch of the new door-to-door waste collection service starting on April 4.

This service, already successful in rural areas for over a year, will now extend to the urban area.

The mayor emphasised that this initiative reflects the town’s commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

By implementing door-to-door collection, Dolores aims to increase recycling rates and reduce landfill waste.

The new system has been designed with residents’ needs in mind, with different collection times for each type of waste

Until 2022, Dolores has lagged behind the recycling average for the Valencian Community.

EU legislation mandates efforts to achieve specific recycling targets by 2025, with penalties for non-compliance.

The implementation of door-to-door waste collection in scattered areas of the municipality has proven successful.

This service not only increases recycling rates and reduces landfill waste but also improves town cleanliness by eliminating rubbish containers from the streets.

Moreover, the cost of the service is expected to decrease as recycling increases.

Residents are encouraged to separate waste at the source, whether containers are present or not, to support these efforts.