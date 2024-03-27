Eight years of four paws

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 13:06

Anniversary dinner Photo: Facebook / Suspiros de Cuatro Patas

For eight years ‘Suspiros de Cuatro Patas’ has been collecting abandoned animals, caring for them and, most importantly, finding them a family, a permanent home.

The anniversary party, which was held on March 22 in the restaurant of the Peña Caballista La Retama in Mijas, had all the ingredients to make it a great evening: a street market, raffles, a nice dinner and of course, the invaluable help of the many people who attended and the volunteers who do a great job every day and who could not miss this event.

“What all the volunteers do is to feed the dogs, clean them, walk them, everything that needs to be done. It is a very rewarding task”, said one of the volunteers, Claudia Frenk.

The evening also featured live music thanks to the collaboration of Pasabaxaqui Band. The success of this party will encourage Suspiros de Cuatro Patas even more to continue helping the animals that need it most.

Suspiros de Cuatro Patas welcome any financial contributions, volunteers or donations of food and cleaning supplies for their shelter.