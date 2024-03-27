Eight years of four paws

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 13:06
Anniversary dinner
Photo: Facebook / Suspiros de Cuatro Patas
For eight years ‘Suspiros de Cuatro Patas’ has been collecting abandoned animals, caring for them and, most importantly, finding them a family, a permanent home.
The anniversary party, which was held on March 22 in the restaurant of the Peña Caballista La Retama in Mijas, had all the ingredients to make it a great evening: a street market, raffles, a nice dinner and of course, the invaluable help of the many people who attended and the volunteers who do a great job every day and who could not miss this event.
“What all the volunteers do is to feed the dogs, clean them, walk them, everything that needs to be done. It is a very rewarding task”, said one of the volunteers, Claudia Frenk.
The evening also featured live music thanks to the collaboration of Pasabaxaqui Band. The success of this party will encourage Suspiros de Cuatro Patas even more to continue helping the animals that need it most.
Suspiros de Cuatro Patas welcome any financial contributions, volunteers or donations of food and cleaning supplies for their shelter.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.