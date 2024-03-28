Currency Exchange from a local office

By Julian Phillips • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 15:38

Currencies Direct now have a direct debit card. Credit: Currencies Direct

Most new expats from the UK arriving in Spain to begin a new chapter in their lives often forget that that now have to deal in a new currency, which can cause complications especially in the first few months living here and even more so if they have family or business ties to the UK.

Most incorrectly assume that their newly opened Spanish bank account for fund transfers is the only way to go, but this is the least cost-effective method not only when you consider the high exchange rates and fees but when you factor in the inconvenient time delay of up to a few days.

Using a currency company when buying your dream property in Spain can offer advantages such as better exchange rates, lower fees, expertise in currency markets, risk management tools, faster transfers, and personalised service. Currency companies can help streamline the process of transferring money internationally for a property purchase, potentially saving you time and money.

This becomes more apparent when dealing in large transactions, such as house purchasing, when time and percentage rates for exchanges can be a major factor.

Even small transactions can become problematic, sending money back and forth between countries, with fluctuating rates and times, and often frustrating incertitude.

Nationwide and Bilingual

Established in Spain since 1999, Currencies Direct operates nationwide with bilingual staff ready to assist and their Mojacar office is no exception.

Their Sales Manager Sam who is originally from Essex in England, has lived in Almeria for most of his life and has been working for Currencies Direct for 3 years. He firmly believes that the personal touch and attention to detail that can only be offered by face-to-face interactions really helps his clients feel secure in their financial transactions with him.

Dedicated account manager

Even with rise of newer companies such as Wise and Revolut, giving Currencies Direct a run for their money, he strongly feels that the unique approach and more personal service gives them the edge, especially as a Currencies Direct account is free to open and has no fee structures to consider and you get a dedicated account manager who can provide guidance and support especially for larger or more complex transactions.

And with the release of their own debit card and the ability to make transfers direct from their app, they are more than prepared for the future in both financial and technological advancements.

Currencies Direct has built a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness, therefor placing your money transfers with Currencies Direct is a no hassle and simple process, and if you have any questions, just give them a call, or drop into their offices, and receive personalised assistance, the latest market insights, and prompt solutions whenever you need them. Something that cannot be done with the faceless online companies that seem to be popping up every day.