Busy Bees and BARC donations

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 12:01

Busy Bees donations in Benidorm Credit: Danielle Reed, Benidorm Bees, Facebook

The Bryclreem Boys are running a 2024 campaign to raise funds for the local charities, BARC (Animal Rescue Centre) and Busy Bees (Children’s Home).

A local team of volunteers have created a Benidorm Bangers campaign this year to support the lives of those in need, in Costa Blanca.

With your help, the group aims to raise £5,000 for BARC and Busy Bees.

BARC is an animal rescue centre based in Busot, Alicante, caring for lost, abandoned, or abused animals.

In the last six years, BARC rehabilitated and rehomed more than 1,000 animals and is continuing their efforts to improve the lives of local animals.

Busy Bees is a Benidorm-based charity raising funds to support children, whose lives have been unfortunately troubled.

The charity cares for more than 100 children, from newborns to teenagers, and also acts as a refuge centre for victims of domestic violence.

All money raised will be forwarded to the two charities, making an immense difference in the lives of children and animals.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brylcreamboys?utm_term=jA2Mz8Mmj or Busy Bees group on Facebook.