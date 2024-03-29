Calpe Piano Festival

By Anna Akopyan •
Calpe City Council and the Department of Culture present their first Piano Festival, hosting international professional piano players throughout this spring.
“With this Piano Festival we place our city among the elite in the dissemination and visibility of this beautiful instrument,” announced Calpe´s Councillor for Culture, Guillermo Sendra.
The concerts will take place at Casa de Cultura, Salo Blaue, beginning at 8pm, and free of charge.
April 6
Festival opening by Silke Ribes; a distinguished student at the Real Conservatorio Superior de Musica in Madrid.
April 8
Performance by Hang and Kai Lin Chen; two brothers living in Calpe, aged 13 and 16, exceptionally skilled and passionate.
April 12
Performance by the Italian piano teacher, Guilano Adorno, winner of more than 30 awards worldwide.
April 19
Piano night by the Hungarian teacher, Isvan Szekely, who works in Madrid and La Nucia.
April 26
Performance by Rosa Blanco, a pianist with training from Madrid and Germany
May 22
The international performer, Antonio Galera, organiser of the Iturbis Festival of 2019.
May 30
The Armenian postgraduate of the Manhattan School of Music in New York, Sofya Melikyan.
