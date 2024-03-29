Easter fun at II Mercado de Época returns to La Manga

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 14:14

Step into the past Image: Tempus Aevus

LOOKING for a unique plan this Easter? Look no further! For the second year, the historical market is back, promising a plethora of activities, live music, and a bustling array of artisans and merchants.

Mark Your Calendars: April 6-9 in La Manga, San Javier

Mark your calendars for April 6 to 9 and head down to La Manga, San Javier (entrance at Puerto Tomás Maestre km 12) for an unforgettable experience.

Browse through stalls featuring handmade crafts and delectable food offerings, while your little ones enjoy the various attractions specially designed for them.

Don’t Miss II Mercado de Época in La Manga!

From live performances to interactive experiences, there’s something for everyone at II Mercado de Época. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the charm of yesteryears in the vibrant atmosphere of La Manga.

