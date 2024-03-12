La Manga’s game-changing sports park

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 10:43

San Javier's New Sustainable Sports Park Image: carm.es

IN a noteworthy milestone, the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure has officially handed over the keys to the Sustainable Sports Park in La Manga’s Estacio Canal to the San Javier Town Council.

365 Days of Action: La Manga Open 365 Initiative

The completion of this four-month project, aligned with the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (DUSI) ‘La Manga Abierta 365,’ (La Manga Open 365) marks a significant enhancement to the local community.

State-of-the-Art Facilities at La Manga’s New Hub

The 15,000-square-metre park now features state-of-the-art outdoor sports facilities, including basketball courts, a climbing wall, a 7-a-side football field, an athletics track, and a calisthenics park. Minister José Manuel Pancorbo emphasised the government’s commitment to improving residents’ lives, stating, ‘This Sports Park is designed to be a natural hub for sports enthusiasts, open 365 days a year.’

Symbol of Progress: San Javier’s Well-being Oasis

Under the ‘La Manga Open 365’ initiative the park not only adds to the region’s tourist appeal but also provides a recreational space for locals. The Murcia Regional Government and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) have co-funded this transformative project, making it a symbol of progress and well-being in San Javier.

