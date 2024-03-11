Trufflin’ Times: Successful black truffle harvest in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 21:12

From Dirt to Delight: Truffle Trailblazers Image: Shutterstock/ grafvision

BLACK truffle harvests, collected since 2018 at the Region’s experimental farm in Caravaca de la Cruz, demonstrate the viability of introducing this alternative crop in the Altiplano and Northwest regions of Murcia.

Black Truffle Harvests Showcase Viability in Altiplano and Northwest Regions

Agriculture Minister Sara Rubira emphasised the positive data, boasting over 40 kilograms per hectare annually. Rubira visited the Agricultural Demonstration Centre in Las Nogueras de Arriba, Caravaca, underscoring the success of truffle cultivation in harsh climates.

Success of Truffle Cultivation Highlighted in Harsh Climates

The Agriculture Minister stated, ‘Introducing truffle farming in the high-altitude regions aims to provide alternative crops, fostering rural economy, gastronomic tourism, and population stability through research and technological transfer.’ Highlighting its eco-friendly nature, Rubira noted truffles’ high quality and gastronomic demand, making it compatible with organic farming.

Promising Potential: Truffle Cultivation for Agritourism in Murcia

The Las Nogueras de Arriba Agricultural Demonstration Centre began experimental cultivation in 2014, with the first harvest in 2018. Rubira revealed that the Region’s experimental plots yield approximately 40 kilograms per hectare, confirming truffle cultivation’s suitability for the soil, vegetation, and climate of the Altiplano and Northwest regions, with promising potential for agritourism.

For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here