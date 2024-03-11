Murcia’s upcoming high-speed rail links to Burgos and Valladolid

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 20:00

Murcia's Fast-Track to Connectivity Image: Shutterstock/ Markus Mainka

MURCIA is set to embrace high-speed rail connectivity with Burgos and Valladolid starting April 8. On this date, Murcia will initiate services connecting Burgos via AVE and Valladolid through Avlo. Tickets for these high-speed journeys will be available in the coming days, offering residents and travellers enhanced travel options.

New High-Speed Routes: Murcia to Burgos via AVE

The move establishes two daily connections between Murcia and Castilla y León, without altering existing routes. The AVE service to Madrid will extend its route to Burgos, while the Avlo service will cater to the journey to Valladolid.

Bolstering Accessibility: Murcia’s High-Speed Rail Development

Despite these expansions, Murcia will maintain its current daily trips to Madrid, making stops at Orihuela Miguel Hernández, Elx A.V, Alicante, Villena A.V, Albacete Los Llanos, and Cuenca Fernando Zóbel along the way. This development marks a significant stride in bolstering regional connectivity and accessibility.

