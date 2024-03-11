Trending:

Murcia’s upcoming high-speed rail links to Burgos and Valladolid

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 20:00

Murcia's Fast-Track to Connectivity Image: Shutterstock/ Markus Mainka

MURCIA is set to embrace high-speed rail connectivity with Burgos and Valladolid starting April 8. On this date, Murcia will initiate services connecting Burgos via AVE and Valladolid through Avlo. Tickets for these high-speed journeys will be available in the coming days, offering residents and travellers enhanced travel options.

New High-Speed Routes: Murcia to Burgos via AVE

The move establishes two daily connections between Murcia and Castilla y León, without altering existing routes. The AVE service to Madrid will extend its route to Burgos, while the Avlo service will cater to the journey to Valladolid.

Bolstering Accessibility: Murcia’s High-Speed Rail Development

Despite these expansions, Murcia will maintain its current daily trips to Madrid, making stops at Orihuela Miguel Hernández, Elx A.V, Alicante, Villena A.V, Albacete Los Llanos, and Cuenca Fernando Zóbel along the way. This development marks a significant stride in bolstering regional connectivity and accessibility.

For more Costa Calida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading