Finnish woman’s in-store bed protest

One frustrated customer in Finland took an extraordinary step to recover thousands of euros for an undelivered bed.

In February, Mirka Rautio decided to physically occupy the bed she had paid for but had not received, by lying on a display bed at the store in Renkomaki, complete with a blanket and a thermos bottle.

Unorthodox measures in consumer rights

Rautio, from Mantsala, had attempted to contact the company multiple times without success. Her patience now worn thin, she aired her grievances publicly by making herself at home in the store.

She stated, ‘I have paid for that bed. So if I can’t lay in it at home, I lay in it in the shop. And I lay there for exactly as long as I got the money back from the bed,’ reported YLE

This act of protest highlighted the extreme lengths to which customers have gone, trying to reclaim their money from the company, amidst widespread delivery delays and communication breakdowns.

A victory for the consumer

Rautio’s first protest lasted between one to one and a half hours. She returned the following Monday, and shortly after, the refund was processed into her account.

Despite the company’s claims that her refund was already being processed before her protest, Rautio’s direct action highlights a growing frustration among consumers over delayed deliveries and broken promises. She had shelled out approximately €2,500 for the bed.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority advises that customers are entitled to cancel transactions and receive refunds if products aren’t delivered within a reasonable extension of the original delivery timeline.

This stance supports consumers like Rautio, who waited far beyond the promised 45-60 day delivery window.

Reportedly, Rautio ordered the bed in October, only to be told in February, that the delivery would possibly be in April.

The bed manufacturer From North Oy, while refraining from commenting on Rautio’s individual case, briefly stated that ‘staying in the store does not promote refunds or deliveries.’

However, Rautio’s story, validated by bank receipts and recordings, demonstrates the lengths to which individuals will go to ensure fair treatment and accountability from businesses.