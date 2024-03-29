Trending:

Getting away from Semana Santa

By Julian Phillips • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 8:51

Tourist often flock to places such as Gabo de Gata. Credit: Enrique Lopez Garre

More and more residents of Almería are opting for a change of scenery during Semana Santa, departing from their usual local traditions to explore destinations beyond the province.

This shift in holiday plans is noticeable in the increasing number of bookings reported by travel agencies during Easter.

More exotic places for Semana Santa

Instead of staying local, many Almerians are now venturing to exotic locations like Egypt and Morocco or embarking on cruises around the Greek islands. Central European countries such as the Czech Republic and neighbouring Portugal are also popular choices, along with other provinces in Spain. These travellers are taking advantage of the spring season and avoiding the summer crowds for a more relaxed vacation experience.

Previously, Good Friday was the preferred departure day for vacations, offering a long weekend. However, there’s now a trend towards starting holidays earlier in Semana Santa, allowing for more time away from the daily grind.

Although there are a lot of people seeking to be away during the festive week, Almería sees an influx of visitors, particularly in rural areas, with an estimated increase of 48%.

Cabo de Gata has emerged as a prominent destination during Holy Week. At the start of the week, there was high demand for tourist apartments in this neighbourhood, with many displaying “rented” signs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Julian Phillips

Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading