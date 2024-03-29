Getting away from Semana Santa

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 8:51
Tourist often flock to places such as Gabo de Gata.
Credit: Enrique Lopez Garre
More and more residents of Almería are opting for a change of scenery during Semana Santa, departing from their usual local traditions to explore destinations beyond the province.
This shift in holiday plans is noticeable in the increasing number of bookings reported by travel agencies during Easter.
Instead of staying local, many Almerians are now venturing to exotic locations like Egypt and Morocco or embarking on cruises around the Greek islands. Central European countries such as the Czech Republic and neighbouring Portugal are also popular choices, along with other provinces in Spain. These travellers are taking advantage of the spring season and avoiding the summer crowds for a more relaxed vacation experience.
Previously, Good Friday was the preferred departure day for vacations, offering a long weekend. However, there’s now a trend towards starting holidays earlier in Semana Santa, allowing for more time away from the daily grind.
Although there are a lot of people seeking to be away during the festive week, Almería sees an influx of visitors, particularly in rural areas, with an estimated increase of 48%.
Cabo de Gata has emerged as a prominent destination during Holy Week. At the start of the week, there was high demand for tourist apartments in this neighbourhood, with many displaying “rented” signs.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
