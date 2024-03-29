Ikigai – Exciting – Love a great find and this one is a definite for your Must Go List

By EWN • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 17:01

Located along the picturesque Avenida de España in Estepona, overlooking the beautiful sea, IKIGAI Cafe beckons as the perfect spot to kickstart your day. Run by by Erica, Alex, and their dedicated team, this charming establishment promises a memorable experience from the moment you step through its doors.

The allure of IKIGAI lies not only in its breathtaking location but also in its diverse menu offerings. Coffee enthusiasts will rejoice at the extensive selection featuring almond, nut, soy, and oat milks, catering to various dietary preferences. However, it’s not just about the coffee; IKIGAI’s breakfast options are equally enticing, with homemade granola stealing the show. They are Specialists in Acai.

Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian cuisine, Erica’s passion for authenticity shines through in every dish. Collaborating closely with the chefs, she has curated a menu that exudes uniqueness, setting IKIGAI apart in Estepona’s Healthy culinary scene.

What truly sets IKIGAI apart is its warm hospitality and infectious vibe. Whether you’re popping in for a quick coffee or lingering over lunch, expect a genuine welcome and impeccable service. And for those on the go, takeaway options are readily available, ensuring that everyone can savour IKIGAI’s delights.

Wine lovers will appreciate IKIGAI’s selection of natural wines, perfectly complementing the flavours of the menu. Despite its undeniable quality, IKIGAI remains reasonably priced, making it accessible to all.

With its irresistible charm and commitment to excellence, IKIGAI is poised to become a staple in Estepona. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm, this gem of a cafe invites you to indulge in life’s simple pleasures against the backdrop of the sea.

Av. España 3, 29680 Estepona

657 780 254

facebook.com/ikigaifoodforlife

Sponsored