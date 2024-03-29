Jet2 announces new Spanish connections

By John Ensor • Updated: 29 Mar 2024 • 12:15

Image of Jet2 aircraft. Credit: Bradley Caslin/Shutterstock.com

Jet2 has unveiled plans to begin a host of new flight paths taking off from Bournemouth Airport.

The announcement marks the airline’s first-ever venture south of London. The inaugural flight is scheduled for April 1 and will introduce flights to popular destinations such as Tenerife, Lanzarote, and Alicante among others, cementing Jet2’s commitment to expanding its reach within the UK.

A milestone for Jet2 and Bournemouth

For the first time, Jet2 will operate south of London, launching an impressive 16 new flight routes from Bournemouth Airport.

This strategic move not only broadens their service offerings but also signifies a considerable expansion of their operations in the south of England.

The move answers the requests of both customers and travel agencies that have long been asking for better connectivity, Bournemouth Airport will become Jet2’s 12th UK base airport.

Boosting local employment and tourism

This expansion is not just about adding flight routes, it’s also a major boost for local employment and the tourism sector.

The introduction of these flights is expected to generate over 100 new jobs at Bournemouth Airport, necessitating a broadening of the airport’s infrastructure to accommodate the influx of travellers.

Andrew Bell, CEO of RCA, Regional and City Airports, which owns Bournemouth Airport, heralded the development as ‘fantastic news for passengers’ and a significant endorsement of Bournemouth by Jet2 and Jet2holidays.

New destinations and opportunities

Jet2’s new flight roster from Bournemouth is set to include up to four weekly flights to Palma, Mallorca, three weekly services to Tenerife and up to two to places such as Lanzarote, Ibiza and Alicante. Other destinations include: Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, and Menorca.

This expansion adds up to 27 additional flights a week and is anticipated to bring an extra 300,000 passengers to the airport annually.

The destinations span across Europe, offering a mix of beach resorts, cultural hotspots, and scenic islands, promising something for every traveller.

This strategic move by Jet2 not only reinforces its presence in the UK’s aviation market but also responds to the longstanding demand from customers and independent travel agents in the region.

It reflects a significant investment in the local community and the tourism industry, promising enhanced connectivity and job creation in southern England.