Jet2.com will offer almost 400,000 seats to Malaga next summer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 10:27
Jet2 takes off
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Paul Lucas
Malaga-Costa del Sol will be the fourth airport in Spain, out of the 13 airports where the airline operates.
The airline Jet2.com aims to bring another 29,000 more passengers to Malaga for the summer of 2024. The total number of potential tourists arriving at the airport with Jet2.com will be almost 400,000, 8 per cent more than in summer 2023. Je2.com has also announced the opening of a new route to Liverpool for summer 2025, “a unique opportunity for Malaga travellers to visit one of the most charming, cultural and fun cities in the UK”, the airline said in a statement.
In total Jet2.com will offer direct flights from Malaga to ten of its UK bases and will reach a peak of 70 weekly flights in the summer, up from 63 in 2023. Málaga-Costa del Sol will be the fourth airport in Spain, out of the 13 served by Jet2.com, in terms of passenger volume for the airline.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.