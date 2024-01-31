Jet2.com will offer almost 400,000 seats to Malaga next summer

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 10:27

Jet2 takes off Photo: Wikimedia CC / Paul Lucas

Malaga-Costa del Sol will be the fourth airport in Spain, out of the 13 airports where the airline operates.

The airline Jet2.com aims to bring another 29,000 more passengers to Malaga for the summer of 2024. The total number of potential tourists arriving at the airport with Jet2.com will be almost 400,000, 8 per cent more than in summer 2023. Je2.com has also announced the opening of a new route to Liverpool for summer 2025, “a unique opportunity for Malaga travellers to visit one of the most charming, cultural and fun cities in the UK”, the airline said in a statement.

In total Jet2.com will offer direct flights from Malaga to ten of its UK bases and will reach a peak of 70 weekly flights in the summer, up from 63 in 2023. Málaga-Costa del Sol will be the fourth airport in Spain, out of the 13 served by Jet2.com, in terms of passenger volume for the airline.