News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 13:13

Woman hiking in the Pyrenees. Credit: frantic00/Shutterstock.com

Hiking fun

THE Competa Town Hall has organised a hiking route for Friday, April 14. The hike will be 18 km long through ‘Ruta de las Ventas’. It will begin at Plaza Almijara at 8 am and will be approximately 4.5 hours long. Registration is required in the town hall until April 12.

Disruptive Art

THE Arts Society Nerja is hosting a talk on The Disruptive Power of Art on April 9 at the Centro Cultural Nerja and on Zoom. It is free for members and €10 for non-members. They will discuss Banksy’s new work.

Pool Party

VILLA  del Mar Nerja is hosting an Easter Brunch Pool Party on March 31 with live music from 1 pm to 4 pm. The doors open at 11 am and The Skatz Man will perform from 1 pm.

AAR Volunteers

AXARQUIA Animal Rescue Charity is looking for some volunteers to help out at the charity store in Torre del Mar. If you are interested reach out to Liz on 657 293 663.

Walking fun

JOIN El Valle Walkers every 2nd Thursday of the month for a 2-hour walk followed by lunch. The next walk is on April 11, the starting point is Torre Promenade and lunch will be at Safari Lounge. To book email asociacionelvalle1@gmail.com.

Oceans Day

JOIN Los Nordicos de Almuñecar and many other associations on June 8 for World Oceans Day to clean beaches and riverbeds. If you are interested in helping out email almunecar@losnordicos.com

