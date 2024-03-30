Discover MEZZANOTTE a Corner of Lebanese Charm in Fuengirola

By EWN • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 15:56

At the heart of Fuengirola’s promenade lies MezzaNotte, a Lebanese restaurant that captivates with its authentic flavours and cosy atmosphere. This gastronomic oasis is distinguished by its commitment to the freshness of ingredients and its special attention to the dietary needs of its diners.

Freshness is the cornerstone of the culinary experience at MezzaNotte. With carefully selected vegetables from the local market, each dish radiates the freshness of the day. This approach is reflected in every aspect of the menu, from aromatic spices to fresh meats and seafood on offer.

MezzaNotte takes pride in its wide selection of vegetarian and vegan options, ensuring that all guests can fully enjoy Lebanese cuisine. From fresh salads to expertly crafted main courses, each option is designed with the same care and attention as the rest of the menu.

What truly sets MezzaNotte apart is its authenticity, with products and wines imported directly from Lebanon. Diners have the opportunity to indulge in a selection of Lebanese wines that enhance the flavours of the dishes. Domaine des Tourelles red, white or rose, each sip transports palates to the sunny hills of the Bekaa Valley.

In addition to its exquisite food and wines, MezzaNotte offers a charming atmosphere that invites relaxation and enjoyment. Whether inside the cosy restaurant or outdoors with views of the Mediterranean, every moment at MezzaNotte is a memorable experience.

In summary, MezzaNotte is much more than a restaurant; it is a gastronomic destination that celebrates the rich culinary tradition of Lebanon. With its focus on freshness, authenticity, and hospitality, this charming establishment in Fuengirola continues to delight lovers of good food and Lebanese culture, one bite at a time.

Paseo Maritimo Rey de España 10, Fuengirola 29640

952 592 014 / 644 449 580

mezza-notte.es

Sponsored