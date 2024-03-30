By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 9:04

Homemade cakes Photo: Pexels CC

Eco Lilies is wishing everyone a Happy Earth Day to give our planet love on this very special day by holding an Earth Day Artisan Fayre at Casares Marina on Saturday April 20 from 11am until 4pm.

The artisan fayre will be celebrating Earth Day with a great range of handmade arts and crafts, all created by local artists. Expect to find a stunning and eclectic array of produce, wall art, gifts, up cycled sculpture, hand made silver jewellery, ceramics and floristry, bespoke curtains, home made honey, fire cider and dips, wedding and event planners, decoupage, hand made toys, celebration cakes, ceramics, glass art, fashion and accessories and tarot readings.

The fayre will be supporting two charities Adana, who will be selling hand crafted cards and SOS Rescue Centre who will offer home made cakes. Fair Trade, organic, locally grown, recycled, hand crafted, and hand gifted, this is the mantra for the day.

Please visit and pay homage to our beautiful earth by supporting these amazing and talented home grown artists.