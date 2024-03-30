FREE Yoga and Pilates on the beach in Vera

By Julian Phillips •
Make the most of the beach every Sunday.
Credit: Creative Commons
Vera town council invites you to join in at “Tu Playa de Invierno”! (Your Beach in Winter) from 11am to 1pm every Sunday.
Go along and take part in some activities free of charge and with no registration required. Organised by the Vera Town Council grab yourself a towel and get ready for a morning brimming with wellness and fun!
PILATES AND BAILA from 11am at Las Marinas Beach – Bolaga by the Puerto Rey lagoon, on the “Los Veteranos” beach bar esplanade.
YOGA from 10am at Pergola Square. Connect with nature and relax your body and mind with a yoga session by the sea. Don’t forget to bring your mat for a more comfortable experience.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL at Puerto Rey (opposite Marau): Feel the sea breeze as you take part in a few games on the sand.
Remember to bring along a water bottle to stay hydrated and your sunscreen to protect yourself from the winter sun.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy winter in a healthy and fun way!
